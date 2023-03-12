Hundreds attend annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia

Hundreds of performers marched through the streets of Philadelphia for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday to celebrate Irish Culture.

The parade, which started onf 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, featured Irish dancers, cultural groups, and marching bands from all around the world.

Performers say they train all year long for this day.

"It's really fun. We love coming back every year and dancing in front of a live audience. That's one of our favorite things about St. Patrick's Day is getting in front of a live audience. They really bring the energy with us," said 17 year old Grace Mulholland from McDade Cara School of Irish Dance.

The parade, which has been a tradition in Philadelphia for more than 250 years, is usually held the Sunday before the holiday.

"Our kids get to see their Irish roots and where they come from and what the flag means," said Michael Mc Meel of the Tyrone Society of Philadelphia.

"There's Irish people everywhere and there's Tyrone people in every corner of the world so it's great to meet up with them. they don't forget their roots," said Peter Canavan, a famed former Gaelic footballer who came to Philadelphia for the parade.

From Center City, marchers went through Independence Mall and down to Penn's Landing on an approximately three hour route.

A lot of performers wore intricate costumes.

"I am St. Patrick, carrying on the family tradition," said Dan Delaney from Southwest St. Patrick's Club. For him, wearing the St. Patrick costume is a tradition passed down from his father, who started the club in the 1950s.

"It's family, it's friends, it's neighbors, it's brothers. It's showing Irish Catholic heritage, it's beautiful," he said.

St. Patrick's Day is Friday, March 17th.