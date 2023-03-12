Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Hundreds attend annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKP9E_0lGKKw3u00

Hundreds of performers marched through the streets of Philadelphia for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday to celebrate Irish Culture.

The parade, which started onf 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, featured Irish dancers, cultural groups, and marching bands from all around the world.

Performers say they train all year long for this day.

"It's really fun. We love coming back every year and dancing in front of a live audience. That's one of our favorite things about St. Patrick's Day is getting in front of a live audience. They really bring the energy with us," said 17 year old Grace Mulholland from McDade Cara School of Irish Dance.

The parade, which has been a tradition in Philadelphia for more than 250 years, is usually held the Sunday before the holiday.

"Our kids get to see their Irish roots and where they come from and what the flag means," said Michael Mc Meel of the Tyrone Society of Philadelphia.

"There's Irish people everywhere and there's Tyrone people in every corner of the world so it's great to meet up with them. they don't forget their roots," said Peter Canavan, a famed former Gaelic footballer who came to Philadelphia for the parade.

From Center City, marchers went through Independence Mall and down to Penn's Landing on an approximately three hour route.

A lot of performers wore intricate costumes.

"I am St. Patrick, carrying on the family tradition," said Dan Delaney from Southwest St. Patrick's Club. For him, wearing the St. Patrick costume is a tradition passed down from his father, who started the club in the 1950s.

"It's family, it's friends, it's neighbors, it's brothers. It's showing Irish Catholic heritage, it's beautiful," he said.

St. Patrick's Day is Friday, March 17th.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 to kick off with mass
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Meet this year's grand marshal of Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia's MANNA puts the pie in Pi Day
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tiny Dancers take the stage in celebration of Saint Patrick's Day week
Wilmington, DE19 hours ago
Springfield community wears their best green at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Springfield, PA3 days ago
Lifelong friends re-open 1950s-style eatery Muffins Diner in Bridgeport, PA
Bridgeport, PA6 hours ago
Historic Ferris Wheel Returns to Phoenixville to Become 74-Foot Statue of Americana
Phoenixville, PA1 day ago
Kelsey's in Atlantic City offers soul food at the shore
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Cherry Hill New Jersey
Cherry Hill, NJ1 day ago
Target closing Washington Square location in Center City. Here's why
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
North to Shore Festival: NJ governor announces three-city summer celebration of arts, technology
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Caught on video: Drivers cause chaos in Philly's Spring Garden neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
The Mayoral Candidates Forum on Hospitality & Tourism
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
Dubliner 'didn't have a clue what he was doing' when he opened renowned Irish pub in Philly almost 30 years ago
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
The Hayes takes over former Irish Pub spot as new addition to the Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Plymouth Meeting Ambulance Chief Tom Trojansky Honored for Lifesaving Measures in Collegeville
Plymouth Meeting, PA8 hours ago
Graduating class of Philadelphia police officers includes middle-aged recruits
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Yet Another Major Retailer Closing Big Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Bala Cynwyd Movie Theater Icon Passes Away at 96
Bala Cynwyd, PA1 day ago
This Delaware County Community Was Named 3rd Safest in Pennsylvania
Swarthmore, PA1 day ago
Delaware County’s Got It’s Irish Up but Not as Much as Lackawanna
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Black Girls Florist makes history at Philly Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philly police seek vehicle involved in fatal University City hit-and-run
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Delaware County Fisherman Discovers Alligator-Like Creature in Philadelphia Park
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
'Lawlessness': Neighbors demand action after drivers take over intersection near Art Museum
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
FBI Returns Museum Artifacts Stolen Over 50 Years Ago
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia officials release St. Patrick's Day Parade road closures, parking restrictions
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy