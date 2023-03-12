Open in App
Gladstone, MO
Body recovered in Gladstone identified as missing teenager Jayden Robker

By Jack Anstine,

3 days ago
Gladstone police say a body recovered from a body of water on Friday in Gladstone, Missouri, has been identified as 13-year-old Jayden Robker.

The initial autopsy results did not indicate any evidence of foul play, police said.

Robker went missing on Feb. 2. He was last seen near northwest Plaza Drive and northwest Plaza Avenue.

His body was found about 1 mile away, in a body of water near a wooded area around Northwest Englewood Road and North Broadway.

After Robker's remains were located on Friday, his aunt told KSHB 41 News that the description matched Robker.

Police confirmed that the body was Robker's on Sunday, following an autopsy.

The Gladstone and Kansas City, Missouri, police departments continue to investigate the death.

"The officers of both agencies extend their deepest sympathies to Jayden’s family," Capt. Karl Burris with the Gladstone Police Department said in a statement.

