7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro

By Robert Garrison,

3 days ago
DENVER — Multiple Denver-area police agencies are investigating seven separate weekend shootings that left one person dead and wounded 11 others.

There were two separate shootings in Denver, including one fatal, early Saturday morning. Aurora police are investigating two unrelated shootings involving motorists and a triple shooting Sunday evening. And two double shootings in Commerce City and Adams County left four wounded.

The first shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Denver. A man was shot and killed near 50th Avenue and Quentin Street in the city’s Montbello neighborhood.

The second shooting in Denver occurred a couple of hours later in the area of 7th Avenue and Lipan Street. One person was wounded.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available in either of the Denver shootings.

In Adams County, the sheriff’s office is investigating a double shooting outside the Ugly Dog Sports Café, located at 1345 Cortez Street. It happened at 10:05 p.m. Saturday.

Two people — a bar employee and a patron — were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition. The second victim was listed in a “stable” condition and later released from the hospital.

Police said the incident started as a dispute and then moved outside the bar where the shooting took place. The suspect in the Adams County shooting is described as a Black or Hispanic male wearing a red jacket. No arrests have been made.

Commerce City police are investigating a double shooting at a house party in the 6100 block of Pontiac Street. It happened at 1:51 a.m. Sunday. The two victims were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. No suspects have been identified.

In Aurora, police responded to a shooting on Interstate 225 just after midnight Sunday. Police said a man and a woman were shot while driving northbound on the highway near East 6th Avenue.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Police are looking for a black SUV in connection with the shooting.

About five hours later, a woman was shot and seriously wounded following a suspected road rage shooting and crash involving a stolen vehicle near East Smoky Hill Road and South Chambers Road in Aurora.

No arrests were made and police said they recovered the SUV at the scene.

Later Sunday in Aurora, three men were shot over what police believe was a dispute regarding a stolen car. It happened in the 14000 block of East Montview Boulevard around 4:50 p.m.

The three victims were transported to the hospital. Two of the men have serious injuries. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking for two suspects described as teens wearing all black.

