Casemiro red card stalls Manchester United in draw against Southampton

Frantic, vibrant, tetchy on occasion and featuring a first-half Casemiro sending off which means a four‑game ban: as a goalless draw this was breathless entertainment and the point Manchester United and Southampton emerged with a fair result.

Erik ten Hag did not like the Brazilian’s dismissal which, as a second this season (in eight outings), invokes an extra-match tariff, or much else of Anthony Taylor’s performance as he later turned down two penalty shouts. Despite their lowly position, though, Southampton were a muscular, pacy opponent and Rubén Sellés, the visiting manager, was “disappointed” that his side did not claim victory.

For the closing phases Ten Hag removed Jadon Sancho and Antony for Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho as he sought the victory despite United’s man disadvantage. It did not work – and Garnacho ended on crutches – but there was a rip‑roaring finale and you could admire the Dutchman’s courage after last weekend’s debacle at Anfield .

A home game against the bottom team had seemed ideal after that 7–0 trouncing by Liverpool. Ten Hag, who likes a tactical tweak, placed Sancho at No 10 in a front five that also featured Antony, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst, with Casemiro as the holding player.

The Brazilian was as lackadaisical when passing to James Ward‑Prowse as Lisandro Martínez was when committing a similar misdemeanour. After the latter was booked, Southampton tapped the ball about from the free-kick and Kyle Walker‑Peters fired a grass-cutter at David de Gea, who saved.

United soaked all this up and counter-punched. Fernandes tried to roll Rashford in and Southampton thwarted him; then Luke Shaw flipped up a cross for Weghorst, he could not connect, the lurking Antony did but, again, the danger passed.

Weghorst next screamed at Rashford when the latter’s buccaneering run was found by Fernandes and he drove at goal – Gavin Bazunu saved – when Rashford might have turned the ball to Weghorst. Rashford claimed a corner – it came to nothing – Martínez chipped towards an in-rushing Fernandes, and Bazunu once more intervened. This was a contest of moments not patterns, as illustrated by the visitors occupying United near their goal via a Romain Perraud cross that Theo Walcott headed for what appeared the opener until a panther‑like De Gea leapt and beat it away.

The lack of structure from United should concern Ten Hag as this is his base requirement. Shaw’s swirling 50-yard ball that spun from his left flank on to Antony’s toes along his right was pretty but was an apt vignette of the home team’s openness as the fleet-heeled Kamaldeen Sulemana then left Aaron Wan‑Bissaka gasping before letting fly, Raphaël Varane’s block timely. Now, the quasi-disaster for United and Casemiro: taking the ball first, the studs of his right boot rolled over and scythed Carlos Alcaraz’s shin. Taylor gave a yellow card, the VAR ordered him pitchside, and after inspecting a replay, it became a red.

David de Gea saves a shot from Theo Walcott during the goalless draw. Photograph: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

This had Casemiro close to tears, consoled by Antony, exchanging hugs with Alcaraz and walking off, mortified, to applause. Ward-Prowse’s subsequent free-kick went close and when United next attacked the match lit up.

Fernandes sprinted in and Walker-Peters challenged and down the captain went in the area. Taylor waved this away – it appeared a 50-50 call – as the official did after Armel Bella-Kotchap seemed to handle the ball, from a half-crouch position, the VAR this time not interested in either. Ten Hag, though, was not happy.

Weghorst was the fall guy for Casemiro’s early shower – Scott McTominay entering for the forward, and the period ended with Taylor booed and Ten Hag arguing with the fourth official, Stuart Attwell.

On resumption, McTominay was saved from an own goal by a Wan-Bissaka clearance – on to De Gea and away – after Walker-Peters’s cross was inadvertently turned past United’s keeper by the Scot. United were in the classic 10-man stick-or-twist scenario. Given they were unable to shut out Liverpool at three and 4-0 behind, further foolhardiness was not required, while Taylor’s popularity was not helped by him penalising Fernandes precisely where Ward-Prowse is lethal from: 20 yards out. His effort skimmed De Gea’s bar and United escaped.

Then, they managed to move upfield. Rashford broke, Shaw crossed, Fernandes skipped down the left. Grab an opener and hold tight seemed United’s best bet, the fare as bitty and invigorating as throughout. Shaw nearly did, chesting Antony’s ball down and seeing Walker-Peters get in the way of his shot.

Further topsy-turviness occurred when Wan-Bissaka ceded possession to Walcott and he skated 70 yards, Martínez reached him and De Gea flew left to save when the Southampton attacker unloaded. The Spaniard could (grudgingly) admire how Bazunu did the same, seconds later, tipping Fernandes’s shot on to his left post but United’s No 1 could do nothing from Southampton’s next foray when Walker-Peters’s arrow beat him but he was relieved to see the ball smack the right upright.

De Gea said: “It should be a game to win today but it changed when we lost a man. We tried our best to score but it was difficult. We have to take the point and keep going.”