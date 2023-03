The field of 68 is set for the NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday for both men's and women's college basketball placed the Arizona Wildcats men's and women's teams against their first-round opponents.

The men, coming in hot off their Saturday win over UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament for their second conference tournament title in two years, will face Princeton in round one as #2 and #15 seeds, respectively.

The seventh-seeded Arizona women will play #10 seed West Virginia on Friday.

