Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Former Steelers Player, Scout, Executive Dick Haley Dies at 85

By Daniel Chavkin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Psd9Z_0lGKIaok00

The executive was responsible for drafting seven Hall of Famers.

Former Steelers player and executive Dick Haley has died, his son, Todd, announced on Saturday. He was 85 years old.

“Very sorry to say, the world, the NFL and my entire family lost one of the best people I’ve ever known and my idol,” former Chiefs coach Todd Haley wrote on Twitter. “A man that gave me the best chance to succeed in this world. My father Dick Haley after long fight with dementia and Parkinson’s. I love you DAD!”

Dick Haley played in the NFL for five seasons with Washington, Minnesota and Pittsburgh in the early 1960s. After he retired as a player in 1965, he became a part-time scout for the Steelers, working his way up through the organization and eventually becoming the team’s director of player personnel.

Haley was known for helping the team draft future Hall of Famers Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, Mike Webster and Donnie Shell in 1974. Haley drafted a total of seven future Hall of Famers with Pittsburgh and was with the Steelers for their first four Super Bowl championships.

“Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade. My condolences go out to the entire Haley family during this difficult time.”

After leaving the Steelers in 1991, Haley became the Jets ’ director of player personnel for 17 years. He finished his career as a player personnel analyst for the Dolphins .

Todd Haley, Dick’s son, was a longtime offensive assistant coach in the NFL and was the Chiefs ’ head coach from 2009 to ’11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
How the Steelers signing Patrick Peterson signals a massive shift in their philosophy
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers Free Agency Will Include One Shocking Move
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Tells Ben Roethlisberger 2010 Team Repulsed The NFL And Led To Player Safety Rules
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers's Teammate Claims He Was Behind Confusing Tweet
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Steelers Miss Out on Jalen Ramsey
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Why Mike Tomlin remains Steelers' best offseason weapon
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Report: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson’s Contract
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
North Carolina Looked So Lame For Immediately Declining NIT Invitation
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Ravens Release DT Calais Campbell
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Tremaine Edmunds Agrees to Four-Year, $72 Million Deal With Bears, per Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Report: Eagles Re-Sign CB James Bradberry to Three-Year Contract
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Report: Indianapolis Colts to Release QB Matt Ryan
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
North Carolina Turns Down NIT After Missing NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Pitt Earns First NCAA Tournament Bid in Seven Years
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Outrage from Pitt students, members of trans community over events scheduled at school
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy