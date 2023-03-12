Titans under contract and their cap hits ahead of 2023 free agency
By Mike Moraitis,
3 days ago
The start of free agency is nearly upon us, with the legal tampering period set to start on Monday, March 13, when teams and pending free agents can begin negotiations.
Then on Wednesday, March 15 comes the start of the new league year and official start of free agency. This is the time players officially become free agents and are able to sign on the dotted line.
The Titans have a grand total of 33 pending free agents to make decisions on, and then Tennessee has to explore the open market for upgrades at their positions of need.
As things stand right now, Tennessee has about $26 million to work with when you factor in Bud Dupree’s expected release, which can’t be made official until March 15, so he’s technically still under contract.
Of course, Tennessee can create more wiggle room with cuts, restructures and extensions, any of which could come at any second now.
With all that in mind, here’s a look at every Titan under contract with free agency almost here, and how much they account for in 2023 (an asterisk denotes a player on a futures contract; cap hits are per Over the Cap).
OLB Bud Dupree ($20.2 million)
Dupree is still technically under contract, as the Titans cannot release him until March 15 due to guarantees in his contract. However, Dupree is expected to be let go.
