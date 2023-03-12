Titans under contract and their cap hits ahead of 2023 free agency

The start of free agency is nearly upon us, with the legal tampering period set to start on Monday, March 13, when teams and pending free agents can begin negotiations.

Then on Wednesday, March 15 comes the start of the new league year and official start of free agency. This is the time players officially become free agents and are able to sign on the dotted line.

The Titans have a grand total of 33 pending free agents to make decisions on, and then Tennessee has to explore the open market for upgrades at their positions of need.

As things stand right now, Tennessee has about $26 million to work with when you factor in Bud Dupree’s expected release, which can’t be made official until March 15, so he’s technically still under contract.

Of course, Tennessee can create more wiggle room with cuts, restructures and extensions, any of which could come at any second now.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at every Titan under contract with free agency almost here, and how much they account for in 2023 (an asterisk denotes a player on a futures contract; cap hits are per Over the Cap).

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Bud Dupree ($20.2 million)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Dupree is still technically under contract, as the Titans cannot release him until March 15 due to guarantees in his contract. However, Dupree is expected to be let go.

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Gail Burton

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

AP Photo/John Amis

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Syndication: The Tennessean

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

TE Kevin Rader ($1.01 million)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Tennessean

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Syndication: The Tennessean

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/John Locher

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Syndication: The Tennessean

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

AP Photo