Man dies in head-on crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One man died and another was in critical condition after a head-on crash in Aurora early Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the crash near the intersection of East 6th Avenue and North Fulton Street just before 2 a.m.

A Pontiac Firebird was westbound on 6th Avenue and a Nissan Murano was eastbound.

Police said the Firebird drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the Murano head-on.

The man driving the Firebird was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the Murano was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition.

APD said “possible intoxication and lack of seatbelt by either driver” appeared to be contributing factors.

The crash remained under investigation by the Aurora PD Traffic Investigations Unit.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Aurora PD said it was the eighth traffic-related fatality so far in 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.