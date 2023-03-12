Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Man dies in head-on crash in Aurora

By Samantha Jarpe,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxgIq_0lGKHP1Q00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One man died and another was in critical condition after a head-on crash in Aurora early Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the crash near the intersection of East 6th Avenue and North Fulton Street just before 2 a.m.

A Pontiac Firebird was westbound on 6th Avenue and a Nissan Murano was eastbound.

Police said the Firebird drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the Murano head-on.

Woman shot after road rage incident with stolen vehicle, Aurora PD says

The man driving the Firebird was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the Murano was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition.

APD said “possible intoxication and lack of seatbelt by either driver” appeared to be contributing factors.

The crash remained under investigation by the Aurora PD Traffic Investigations Unit.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Aurora PD said it was the eighth traffic-related fatality so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aurora, CO newsLocal Aurora, CO
Woman killed, man injured in crash at East Jewell Avenue, E-470 interchange
Aurora, CO13 hours ago
Woman dies, man critically injured in crash
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Fatal sports car crash Sunday kills 1
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Homicide suspect apprehended after crash in Wheat Ridge
Wheat Ridge, CO20 hours ago
Southbound lanes of Kipling back open at I-70 after police work
Wheat Ridge, CO20 hours ago
Mother, child struck by driver of a vehicle in Westminster
Westminster, CO1 day ago
DPD officer taken into custody on felony theft charges
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Witness didn't see what started dispute between cyclist, driver but saw how it ended – with gunfire
Denver, CO23 hours ago
"Truly lucky:" Suspected car thief only one injured after Arvada crash
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Monday night Denver shooting turns deadly
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Car crashes into Wheat Ridge business
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO1 day ago
Watch: Video shows pharmacy robbery near Denver
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Aurora to bring back police chases in certain circumstances
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Aurora quadruple homicide suspect extradited from Arizona
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Nederland adjusting to life without a police department
Nederland, CO13 hours ago
Juvenile arrested after 2 teens injured in hit-and-run crash near Northfield HS
Denver, CO1 day ago
Mother and daughter scammed during home purchase
Denver, CO19 hours ago
1 dead, 1 critically injured after head-on collision in Aurora
Aurora, CO3 days ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Driver plows into Wheat Ridge shop with business owner inside
Wheat Ridge, CO12 hours ago
Bandit wanted for allegedly robbing 5 metro banks
Denver, CO3 hours ago
2 people shot while driving on I-225
Aurora, CO3 days ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO2 days ago
Suspect arrested — again — in connection with 2006 Colorado cold case
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Suspect found guilty in Denver shooting
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO2 days ago
Alaska man arrested in 2006 Boulder County cold case murder
Anchorage, AK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy