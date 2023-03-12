Open in App
Charlottesville, VA
See more from this location?
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Final Bracketology Update on Selection Sunday

By Matt Newton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IOia_0lGKGtYZ00

See where the Cavaliers stand in the latest NCAA Tournament projections just a few hours away from the reveal of the bracket

With just a few hours remaining until the reveal of the 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, let's check in one last time to see where the Bracketology experts have Virginia (25-7) following the run at the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament this week in Greensboro.

UVA started the week on the very edge of the line between a No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed. After picking up wins over North Carolina and Clemson before falling to Duke in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night, it seems the Cavaliers find themselves in a similar position as they did at the beginning of the week, teetering on the edge between holding on to a No. 4 seed and dropping to the 5 seed line. Virginia's NET ranking moved from No. 30 to No. 29 after the UNC win, up six spots to No. 23 after the Clemson win, and then back down to No. 26 after the loss to Duke.

Now, let's see what the bracket experts think, beginning as usual with ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Joe Lunardi - ESPN

Lunardi bumped Virginia up to the No. 15 overall seed after the win over Clemson in the ACC semifinals - still a No. 4 seed, but a little safer from the edge of dropping to a No. 5 seed. Lunardi updated his Bracketology following Saturday night's games and UVA is still a No. 4 seed in the South Region, facing No. 13 Yale in the first round in Orlando. He also moved Duke up to the 4 seed line as the Blue Devils are now the No. 4 seed in the West after winning the ACC Tournament title. Lunardi has five ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Virginia, No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Miami, No. 11 Pittsburgh (last four in), and No. 11 NC State (last four in). Clemson is the second team in his first four out and North Carolina is in the next four out.

See Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on ESPN here.

Jerry Palm - CBS

Palm dropped Virginia down to the 5 seed line following UVA's loss to Duke and now has Virginia as the No. 5 seed in the East Region, facing No. 12 Oral Roberts in the first round in Greensboro. 5-12 matchups are notorious for first round upsets in March Madness and Oral Roberts is a very good team, so that would be a tough break for the Cavaliers. Palm also moved Duke up to the 4 seed line as a No. 4 seed in the West, essentially replacing the Cavaliers with the Blue Devils after the results of the ACC Tournament. Palm has five ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Virginia, No. 5 Miami, No. 10 NC State, No. 11 Pittsburgh. North Carolina is the fourth team in Palm's first four out.

See Jerry Palm's latest bracket prediction on CBS here.

Bracket Matrix is a site that compiles the results of more than a hundred bracket predictions. As of Sunday morning, Virginia's average seed was 4.28 across 105 different bracket projections. The majority of brackets has Virginia as a No. 4 seed, but several brackets have the Cavaliers as a No. 5 seed and a few even have them as a No. 6 seed. UVA's average of 4.28 is the lowest of the No. 4 seeds on Bracket Matrix.

Here's a snapshot of Virginia's NCAA Tournament resume:

Record: 25-7, 15-1 home, 6-5 away, 4-1 neutral
5-5 vs. Quad 1, 6-1 vs. Quad 2, 5-1 vs. Quad 3, 9-0 vs. Quad 4
Best wins: Baylor (NET 15), Duke (NET 16)
Worst loss: Boston College (NET 168)
NET ranking: No. 23

Virginia will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on the NCAA's Selection Show on Sunday at 6pm on CBS.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Virginia Tennis Teams Go 3-0 in Weekend Road Matches
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
No. 9 UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls in Hard-Fought Battle at No. 1 North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why does UVA underperform come tournament time?
Charlottesville, VA19 hours ago
Virginia vs. Furman Game Preview | NCAA Tournament March Madness
Greenville, SC3 hours ago
Five Virginia teams prepare for March Madness
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule March 13-19
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
WATCH: Virginia Football Officially Begins Spring Practice
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Virginia Grabs Opening Day Lead at Hackler Championship
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Virginia Gets No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Face Furman in Orlando
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Virginia Softball Goes 1-2 in First ACC Series Against Georgia Tech
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
UVA declines invite to WNIT due to ‘limited number of healthy bodies’
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Three Virginia teens place among the top 10 in the nation's most prestigious science competition
Fairfax, VA14 hours ago
The greatest racehorse was born in Virginia. Now, the town plans to honor him.
Ashland, VA1 day ago
Virginia isn’t making it any easier to build ADUs
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant
Glen Allen, VA1 day ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA2 days ago
Mr. J’s opens new location 20 years after last expansion
Elkton, VA3 days ago
Residents question two proposed solar farms in Southside; more . . .
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Spring Market coming to Gordonsville in April
Gordonsville, VA2 days ago
Grand opening for new Duck Donuts coming to Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Reba concert causes traffic jam
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Jerry Falwell Jr. files lawsuit against Liberty University over alleged owed benefits
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Charlottesville police release map of recent city shootings
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Tyson to shut down Glen Allen plant in May
Glen Allen, VA1 day ago
Man wanted for Charlottesville felony charges found, arrested in Albemarle
Charlottesville, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy