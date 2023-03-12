Virginia Basketball Final Bracketology Update on Selection Sunday

See where the Cavaliers stand in the latest NCAA Tournament projections just a few hours away from the reveal of the bracket

With just a few hours remaining until the reveal of the 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, let's check in one last time to see where the Bracketology experts have Virginia (25-7) following the run at the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament this week in Greensboro.

UVA started the week on the very edge of the line between a No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed. After picking up wins over North Carolina and Clemson before falling to Duke in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night, it seems the Cavaliers find themselves in a similar position as they did at the beginning of the week, teetering on the edge between holding on to a No. 4 seed and dropping to the 5 seed line. Virginia's NET ranking moved from No. 30 to No. 29 after the UNC win, up six spots to No. 23 after the Clemson win, and then back down to No. 26 after the loss to Duke.

Now, let's see what the bracket experts think, beginning as usual with ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Joe Lunardi - ESPN

Lunardi bumped Virginia up to the No. 15 overall seed after the win over Clemson in the ACC semifinals - still a No. 4 seed, but a little safer from the edge of dropping to a No. 5 seed. Lunardi updated his Bracketology following Saturday night's games and UVA is still a No. 4 seed in the South Region, facing No. 13 Yale in the first round in Orlando. He also moved Duke up to the 4 seed line as the Blue Devils are now the No. 4 seed in the West after winning the ACC Tournament title. Lunardi has five ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Virginia, No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Miami, No. 11 Pittsburgh (last four in), and No. 11 NC State (last four in). Clemson is the second team in his first four out and North Carolina is in the next four out.

See Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on ESPN here.

Jerry Palm - CBS

Palm dropped Virginia down to the 5 seed line following UVA's loss to Duke and now has Virginia as the No. 5 seed in the East Region, facing No. 12 Oral Roberts in the first round in Greensboro. 5-12 matchups are notorious for first round upsets in March Madness and Oral Roberts is a very good team, so that would be a tough break for the Cavaliers. Palm also moved Duke up to the 4 seed line as a No. 4 seed in the West, essentially replacing the Cavaliers with the Blue Devils after the results of the ACC Tournament. Palm has five ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Virginia, No. 5 Miami, No. 10 NC State, No. 11 Pittsburgh. North Carolina is the fourth team in Palm's first four out.

See Jerry Palm's latest bracket prediction on CBS here.

Bracket Matrix is a site that compiles the results of more than a hundred bracket predictions. As of Sunday morning, Virginia's average seed was 4.28 across 105 different bracket projections. The majority of brackets has Virginia as a No. 4 seed, but several brackets have the Cavaliers as a No. 5 seed and a few even have them as a No. 6 seed. UVA's average of 4.28 is the lowest of the No. 4 seeds on Bracket Matrix.

Here's a snapshot of Virginia's NCAA Tournament resume:

Record: 25-7, 15-1 home, 6-5 away, 4-1 neutral

5-5 vs. Quad 1, 6-1 vs. Quad 2, 5-1 vs. Quad 3, 9-0 vs. Quad 4

Best wins: Baylor (NET 15), Duke (NET 16)

Worst loss: Boston College (NET 168)

NET ranking: No. 23

Virginia will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on the NCAA's Selection Show on Sunday at 6pm on CBS.

