Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Talk Business & Politics: Arkansas LEARNS signed into law

3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over the last week the Arkansas LEARNS act was signed into law. This and the legacy of Arkansas historical figure Winthrop Rockefeller are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to discuss the recent signing of Arkansas LEARNS and what comes next.

Arkansas LEARNS signed into law, teacher & legislators react

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and looked at the latest and biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Brock was then joined by Janet Harris, CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute to discuss the work of the institute and the legacy of the late former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs Arkansas LEARNS into law

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net .

