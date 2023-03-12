Talk Business & Politics: Arkansas LEARNS signed into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over the last week the Arkansas LEARNS act was signed into law. This and the legacy of Arkansas historical figure Winthrop Rockefeller are the focus of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock met with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to discuss the recent signing of Arkansas LEARNS and what comes next.

Then, Brock went inside the numbers and looked at the latest and biggest headlines in Arkansas business.

Brock was then joined by Janet Harris, CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute to discuss the work of the institute and the legacy of the late former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.