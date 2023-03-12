A 22-year-old man was killed Friday night when his SUV drove off Bryants Corner Road near Hartly and hit a wooden post.

Delaware State Police said Denigres Domingo-Domingo was speeding in his 2000 Isuzu Rodeo on Bryants Corner Road south of Pine Tree Road at about 8:53 p.m. when he drove off a curve in the road and hit the post, next to a private driveway. The impact spun the car back onto Bryants Corner Road where it stopped partially off the road.

Police closed the roadway for almost three hours while they investigated. They said Domingo-Domingo was not wearing his seat belt. He died on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation, and troopers are asking witnesses to contact Master Cpl. W. Booth at 302-698-8451.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Was lack of training the reason for state police violence on teens in viral TikTok? Experts weigh in.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police ID man killed in crash near Hartly after SUV veers off road