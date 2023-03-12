Open in App
Lakeland, FL
The Ledger

Here's a breakdown on 12-team Dan Giannini Hawks Baseball Classic

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger,

3 days ago
LAKELAND — With the retirement of Lakeland football coach Bill Castle, Santa Fe Catholic baseball coach David Saliba is now the dean of Polk County coaches. He is the longest-tenured coach in the county as he is in his 40th year has head coach. He started at Winter Haven in 1984 then moved to Santa Fe Catholic after 29 seasons.

Saliba entered the season with a career record of 761-367, which ranks him at No. 61 in the nation among the winningest active coaches, according to MaxPreps.

The one consistent feature during his time has head coach is he consistently hosts one of the top spring baseball tournaments in the state. It usually features Owasso, a perennial nationally ranked team, along with top teams in the county and from around the state.

This year is no different as the Dan Giannini Hawks Baseball Classic begins on Monday and features a competitive 12-team field.

Here is a breakdown of the teams in the tournament:

LAKELAND (7-1)

The Dreadnaughts opened the season with a loss to Lake Wales but have since won seven in a row. They open the tournament against Owasso. Nic Partridge (.444) leads the line up and seven of his 11 hits are for extra bases. He has a six RBIs to lead the team, and A Alejandro Rodriguez-Couverthie (.316) and AJ Sierra (.400) have five RBIs. Chris Conde (3-0), 0.91) and Cooper Emery (2-0, 0.00) lead a pitching staff that has a team ERA of 1.23.

OWASSO (1-2)

The Rams have four pitches who are college or pro prospects, but the have gotten off to a slow start in their annual trip to Florida. They lost to Sant Fe Catholic, 4-3, on Friday and lost to Lake Wales, 6-5, on Saturday.

MASTER'S (4-2)

The Eagles have bounced back with back-to-back wins after losing consecutive games. They were district champions last year when they finished 16-10 but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

MCKEEL (4-4)

The Wildcats will play Masters's in the first round of the tournament. McKeel has had an up-and-down season so far, never winning or losing more than two in a row. The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses. The Wildcats are hitting .321 as a team, led by Ryan Walker (.581, 12 RBI), Alex Arroyo (.417), Hayden Testerman (.320). The pitching has struggled as McKeel has a team ERA of 5.32. Kaden Howell, however, has been effective. He's 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.

FLORIDA HIGH (2-3)

The Seminoles have stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses but have bounced back to win two in a row. They were 20-7 last year as district champions and lost in the regional quarterfinals. Sophomore Tyler Correa is off to a scorching start and is batting .643. Senior Colby Marini is batting .333 with rive RBIs on five hits and is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA.

LAKE WALES (7-1)

The Highlanders open up against Florida High. They began the season with a victory over Lakeland and followed up with five more wins before losing to Winter Haven, 3-2, for their only setback. They bounced back with a 6-5 win over Owasso on Saturday. Landon Rubio (.438), Gavin Dicks (.333, 9 RBI), Clayton Fletcher (.304) lead the lineup. Pitching has been the strength, however. Lake Wales sports a team ERA of 0.78. Dicks is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

DAVENPORT (2-5)

The Broncos broke a four-game losing streak with a win over Gateway on Thursday. Freshman Jomar Caceres is batting .385 to lead Davenport, and senior Gael Torrres is batting .333.

SANTA FE CATHOLIC (3-4)

The Crimson Hawks open against Davenport. They have yet to get into a groove this season as after losing two games to start the year, they have gone win-lose-win-lose-win. However, the 4-3 win over Owasso on Friday should be a confidence booster heading into the tournament. Marvin Montenegro (.520), speedster Jose Burey (.400) and Gavin Steadman (.381) lead the lineup. Steadman is 0-1 but has a 1.00 ERA in a team-leading 14 innings.

