Henderson, NV
The Associated Press

Nevada State College set to become Nevada State University

3 days ago

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted 9-4 Friday to approve the name change.

However, it’s contingent on a change to Nevada law that would create a second-tier teaching university within the state’s system.

Nevada State College President DeRionne Pollard told the regents that a bill on the tier system has been drafted and there is interest in the Legislature.

Pollard said the renaming would be funded through donations and would not affect the school’s funding formula, admission standards or the institution’s mission.

Nevada State opened in 2002 in Henderson and has more than 7,200 students enrolled. It offers bachelor’s degrees, plus a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

The Review-Journal said UNLV President Keith Whitfield was among the dozens of prominent officials to sign on to a letter of support for the name change and Nevada’s two U.S. senators and the Democratic congressional delegation also support it.

Regent Stephanie Goodman voted against the motion, saying that the change could bring unintended consequences in the future such as salary negotiations with staff down the line, according to the newspaper.

