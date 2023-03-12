Open in App
Dayton, OH
VCU vs. Dayton prediction: Atlantic 10 tournament final preview, pick

By Howie Kussoy,

3 days ago

The winner of the Atlantic 10 tournament will be decided on Sunday as the VCU Rams are installed as small favorites against the Dayton Flyers.

The two teams have played twice, with both games coming down to single digits and a regular-season split.

Today’s game will be highly competitive as the red-hot Rams look to continue their blistering pace.

Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU vs. Dayton
How to watch


Game time : 1 p.m. ET

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Betting on March Madness 2023? VCU vs. Dayton prediction

VCU (-2.5) over Dayton: The Flyers were picked to win the league when the season started, but the Rams — winners of eight straight games, with the past seven won by an average of more than 15 points — have proven to be the Atlantic 10’s best team.

The rubber match of this battle comes after two meetings decided by a total of five points, with neither team topping 63 points in either contest.

Dayton, which committed a total of 35 turnovers against the Rams, ranks 245th in the nation in taking care of the basketball, and VCU turns teams over — led by Defensive Player of the Year Adrian Baldwin Jr. — as well as almost any team in the country.

