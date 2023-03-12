Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys vacant apartments in southeast Wichita

By Samantha Boring,

3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two apartments caught fire in Wichita early Sunday. It happened in the 700 block of Sylvan Lane right before 5 a.m.

Crews found fire showing through the roof of one unit. It eventually spread to a second.

The Wichita Fire Department said no one was injured.

“We spoke to a property representative, and they are having trouble with people breaking in and squatting in these units,” said Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Mike Crosby.

Crosby added WFD is seeing an increase in vacant fires, and it’s becoming more widespread across the city.

The damage costs and cause of the fire are being investigated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy