Remaining two children of Chicago firefighter die from fire at Montclare home

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The remaining two children of Chicago firefighter Walter Stewart, whose wife and son were killed in a fire at their Northwest Side home last week, have died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Stewart’s 2-year-old and 9-year-old children died Friday night from smoke inhalation. The childrens’ deaths came days after their mother Summer Day-Stewart, as well as their 7-year-old brother, also died.

Chicago Fire Department officials said Walter Stewart was not part of the crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of 2554 North Rutherford Avenue over radio dispatch, Stewart went to his home and performed CPR on his wife.

Neighbor Yasmine Corral told CBS 2 she hopes the memorial at the house shows Walter Stewart they’re thinking of him.

“Everyone’s worried and praying and wishing him a sense of peace,” Corral said.

A firefighters’ charity, Ignite the Spirit, is raising money for the Stewart family. The organization called it an “unspeakable tragedy.”

A link to the Stewart Family Fund can be found here , and Ignite the Spirit said 100% of the donations collected will go directly to the Stewart family.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram