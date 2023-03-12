Open in App
Randolph, MA
Patriot Ledger

Letter carrier robbed in Randolph; reward offered for information

By The Patriot Ledger,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7ubG_0lGK9O8C00

RANDOLPH − The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Postal Service letter carrier.

The carrier was robbed at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, on Canton Street, the federal agency said.

In a wanted poster released by the agency, the robber was described as a Black male about 5-foot-7, wearing a black puffy jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

No further details were available.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 1-877-876-2455. The case number is 3989020. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the agency said.

