Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
KTAL News

Razorbacks Athletic Director responds to video of reporter incident

By Elena Ramirez,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7TSi_0lGK77QM00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, a video of an Arkansas basketball support staff member knocking a reporter’s phone out of his hand surfaced online.

Jack Weaver, photojournalist and photo editor for Kernel Sports posted a video on Twitter of a man walking behind Arkansas coach, Eric Musselman, and knocking his phone to the ground.

UA: Arkansas Razorback mascot Tusk V dies

“Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament,” Weaver’s tweet said. “His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground.”

Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics for the University of Arkansas, responded around 1:00 p.m. the day after the incident occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJTJL_0lGK77QM00

“I have visited with Riley Hall, a member of our men’s basketball support staff, and others who personally observed an interaction between Mr. Hall and a reporter following our game Friday night at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. During our conversation, Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cell phone from his hand. While, based on our discussion, I do not believe there was malicious intent, I have addressed the issue with Mr. Hall and he agrees his actions were not appropriate or reflective of our program. On behalf of Mr. Hall and our program, I want to offer an apology to the reporter impacted by these actions.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Arkansas director of athletics apologizes after staffer accused of throwing student reporter's phone
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Musselman Needs to Work on Chemistry, Just Not With These Hogs
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Arkansas’ path in WNIT bracket revealed
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One Moment Next to an Interstate Proved Arkansas Carries the Coaching Advantage
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
NCAA Tournament Predictions: Arkansas vs. Illinois
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Bear McWhorter enjoys time at Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Razorback Foundation Making Change at Top
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
VIDEO: The moment the Razorbacks learned they were going to the NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Arkansas women's basketball misses out on NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Noreel White Commits to Arkansas, Zabien Brown Top Schools, and More Prospects in the News
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Illinois Appears to Be Perfectly Built to Take on Razorbacks
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Live Updates: Hogs Build Huge Lead With 14 Batters in Third
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Bracket expert: Picking 9 Illinois vs. 8 Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
'PIGS Brand' apparel becoming Razorback fan favorite
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Davonte Davis speaks to Razorback's March Madness selection
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
UPDATE: Mark Power, UA’s top fundraising official, stepping down; Scott Varady named successor
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Arkansas school district to adopt 4-day school week
Lincoln, AR1 day ago
The Only Amazing Waterfall In Arkansas You Can Drive Under
Jasper, AR1 day ago
Dickson Street Arsagas ablaze in the night
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Ride a Vintage Train from Missouri to Arkansas Over This Bridge
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival coming to Arkansas
Rogers, AR23 hours ago
Snow Storm Expected Across Arkansas
Fort Smith, AR6 days ago
Former Arsaga’s at the Depot building catches fire again
Fayetteville, AR21 hours ago
Patient suing NWA psychiatrist for false imprisonment adds two attorneys
Rogers, AR1 day ago
New real estate company wants to shake up NWA living
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
‘Whole Foods’ project in Rogers cooks up first restaurant tenant
Rogers, AR23 hours ago
Benton County investigating after 'possible' human foot was found
Rogers, AR2 days ago
11 books are off Siloam Springs Public Library shelves
Siloam Springs, AR5 days ago
Fort Smith police respond to vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago
Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating after foot found
Rogers, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy