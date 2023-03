KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida By Rachel Tucker, 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marine scientists are tracking a 5,000-mile-wide seaweed bloom that is so large, it can be seen from space. These sargassum blooms ...