West Virginia has one of the lowest homelessness rates in the nation
By Christian Meffert,
3 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Every state in the U.S. has to contend with homelessness, but according to cognitivefeedbackloop.com , West Virginia has consistently kept its homelessness rate well below most other states.
When it came time for rankings, based on the number of homeless per 100,000 people in 2022, they ranked West Virginia at number eight, meaning it had one of the lowest homeless populations at 77 per 100,000 in 2022. This is 86 below the national average and 579 below the highest homeless rate from Washington D.C., but is still 36 above the lowest homeless rate from Mississippi.
