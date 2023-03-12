Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas A&M in the 2023 SEC Tournament Final

The Crimson Tide and Aggies meet for the second time in eight days for the right to lift hardware in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 SEC Tournament has reached its peak end.

The top two seeds, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Texas A&M meet at Bridgestone Arena for the championship game on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) beat the Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) just eight days ago in College Station. Since then, Alabama seems to have found its stride again — with wins over Mississippi State and Missouri on Friday and Saturday.

Texas A&M beat Arkansas on Friday before eliminating Vanderbilt on Saturday.

That all leads us to where we are now. 40 minutes of basketball. The winner will see the confetti fall on Selection Sunday. Can the Crimson Tide finish off the SEC double-crown? Or will Texas A&M force a split in titles this year?

Tipoff is set for noon CT on ESPN.

Live Updates

Be sure to refresh your page regularly for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Second Half

FINAL: Alabama 82 | Texas A&M 63

The Crimson Tide has the SEC double-crown for the second time in three years. Before the arrival of Nate Oats, ALA was hopeful to make the NCAA Tournament every year. Now, it’s the program to beat in the SEC. And this year, the country.

Alabama's walk-ons will enter the game in the SEC Championship.

It's time to line up the ropes. And there's no Chris Bosh to Ray Allen connection tonight. The hardware is heading back to Tuscaloosa for the second time in three years.

Alabama 77 | Texas A&M 53 | 3:40 2nd

If there was any doubt who the SEC champion was — there isn't anymore.

Texas A&M. Goodnight. Jahvon Quinerly is assessed a technical foul — who cares. Alabama is about to complete the SEC double-crown.

Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney with two net-soakers. Might be the daggers. Arkansas knows about that.

Alabama 64 | Texas A&M 48 | 6:46 2nd

The Crimson Tide has made just one of its last seven attempts — and the lead is teetering at 10 points.

Alabama 58 | Texas A&M 48 | 7:39 2nd

Alabama has 19 offensive rebounds.

Brandon Miller — how about another? Bridgestone Arena is on fire yet again and the lead is back up to 13 with under 10 minutes to play.

Alabama 56 | Texas A&M 43 | 9:56 2nd

The Aggies are still fighting — but a big three from Brandon Miller has the lead back out to 12. He has 13 points on two made shots.

Alabama 50 | Texas A&M 38 | 11:48 2nd

Brandon Miller is 1-for-11 and Alabama leads Texas A&M by nine points. Still has a double-double, though.

Solid start to the half for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly still cannot be stopped.

Alabama 45 | Texas A&M 32 | 14:55 2nd

First Half

HALFTIME: Alabama 34 | Texas A&M 23

What a half for the regular season champs. The Crimson Tide would like to have its 16-point lead it had — but I think it will take its 11-point advantage. Jahvon Quinerly putting on another legendary performance in a championship game.

Brandon Miller picks up his third personal of the first half and he'll sit the rest of the way. It was a foul — and an untimely one.

I think Charles Bediako went straight up. His second personal foul takes us to the final media timeout of the first half. It's still all Crimson Tide.

Alabama 33 | Texas A&M 17 | 3:52 1st

I think Jahvon Quinerly is in a good mood. He's been the best player on the floor today — and he knows it.

Buzz Williams has to call timeout. The Aggies haven't scored in 5:23. The Crimson Tide has a 14-point lead already.

Alabama 29 | Texas A&M 15 | 5:43 1st

Jahvon Quinerly has 11 points with 6:42 to go in the first half.

If it's on the shot — OK. But how is that a foul on Charles Bediako when he was pushed going for the rebound?

The Crimson Tide has opened up a double-digit lead in Nashville in a Coleman Coliseum-type environment. Aggies just 5-for-20 from the field so far. All with Brandon Miller watching from the bench.

Alabama 24 | Texas A&M 13 | 7:55 1st

Noah Gurley or LeBron James?

This has essentially become a home game for Alabama. Nate Oats called for support — and Crimson Tide fans delivered in a big way.

Rylan Griffen just sunk a three — finally — and he's fired up.

Rylan Griffen is diving on the floor. The Crimson Tide looks to manage the lead with Brandon Miller on the bench with two early fouls. Defense has been great so far for ALA.

Alabama 18 | Texas A&M 10 | 11:55 1st

Two fouls already on Brandon Miller — both offensive fouls. Nate Oats not thrilled about either.

Charles Bediako is once again affecting the game early.

I'm not sure how the Aggies keep allowing Brandon Miller wide-open shots. Crimson Tide offense has been superb out of the gate.

Alabama 16 | Texas A&M 7 | 15:23 1st

Excellent ball movement so far for Alabama.

Pregame

Starters for Alabama:

Jahvon Quinerly



Mark Sears



Brandon Miller



Noah Clowney



Charles Bediako

Today's Officials for the SEC Championship:

Terry Oglesby, Don Daily and Steven Anderson

How to Watch SEC Tournament Championship: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Who : No. 1 Alabama (28-5) vs. No. 2 Texas A&M (25-8)

When: 12 p.m. CT, Sunday

Where : Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

TV : ESPN

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 84

Series: Alabama leads 12-11

Last Meeting: The Aggies topped the Crimson Tide 67-61 in the regular season finale. Alabama shot 19 percent from 3 and turned it over 18 times and trailed by as many as 15 in the second half. Yet, Alabama came all the way back to take the lead with less than five minutes to go, but the Aggies battled back to capture the win.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide overcame a slow second-half start to beat No. 4 Missouri 72-61 in the first game of the semifinals Saturday. Noah Clowney was huge with 19 points, and Brandon Miller had his eighth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Alabama continued to play good defense, limiting Tigers' star Kobe Brown to 6 points.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Aggies could not be stopped in the first half, hanging 49 points on Vanderbilt. The Commodores made a run at in the second half to make things interesting, but the Aggie lead was large enough to hang on for the 87-75 win.

Alabama Leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.5 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.1 rpg)

Assists: Jahvon Quinerly (3.7 apg)

Texas A&M Leaders:

Scoring: Wade Taylor IV (16.4 ppg)

Rebounding: Henry Coleman III (5.7 rpg)

Assists: Wade Taylor IV (4.0 apg)

See Also:

Two Shades of Red: No. 1 Alabama Looks for Revenge Against No. 2 Texas A&M in SEC Tournament Final

How to Watch SEC Tournament Final: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas A&M