State champs! Several local wrestlers bring home gold from Hershey

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was another banner year for our local wrestlers at the PIAA state championships in Hershey. On Saturday, several were competing in the finals, and six of them brought home state championships.

Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area — AA 133 lbs.

Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area — AA 139 lbs.

Conner Harer, Montgomery — AA 152 lbs.

Austin Johnson, Muncy — AA 215 lbs.

Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport — AAA 121 lbs.

Luke Simcox, Central Mountain — 133 lbs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.