Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid ‘Hung Out’ Almost ‘Entire Night’ At Oscars Pre-Party: Report

By Terry Zeller,

3 days ago
Image Credit: Fred Duval/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Oscar weekend always includes some epic celeb sightings, and the 2023 episode was no different, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly reignited romance rumors with a “low key” hang. The Oscar winner, 48, and the supermodel, 27, spent the evening together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on Friday, March 10 in Los Angeles, per People. “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key,” the outlet’s insider said. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly hung out at a 2023 Oscar preparty. (Fred Duval/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Interestingly, another source told the news outlet that Leo and Gigi’s alleged get-together wasn’t nearly as intimate. “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out,” the source explained.

Intimate or not, the sighting was quite a charge for fans shipping the pair, as they have not been seen together for weeks! In February, Leo and Gigi were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Milan. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that they were supposedly sitting together until they were spotted by the adoring public.

The rumors of a love match between the “Titanic” star and the cover girl began after the pair were seen leaving the same New York restaurant in November 2022. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they were just “casually dating.”

Another source added EXCLUSIVELY that ”although this wasn’t a romantic outing, Gigi has no opinion one way or another even if Leo does decide he wants to date other people. Her and Leo were never in a serious relationship to begin with, and they had no commitments to each other.”

However, a third source close to Gigi told HL that the model thought Leo was “amazing,” and would like to maintain a friendship regardless of their relationship status. “Gigi thinks Leo is a great guy, and she’s enjoying the casual relationship that they currently have. She’s not sure if it will turn into anything more serious down the road but even if it doesn’t, she’d love to maintain a friendship with him,” they said.

