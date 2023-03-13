First Alert Forecast: Scattered light showers Monday

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 01:43

BALTIMORE -- Overcast skies persisted Sunday night with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Scattered light showers that began Sunday afternoon will continue through early Monday morning. It is not out of the question that a few snowflakes may mix in, but no winter weather issues are expected.

Expect cloudy skies with a few scattered light showers lingering in the area.

Highs will reach the low to mid-40s, making for a cool afternoon.

As the storm system departs, gusty winds from the northwest will emerge on Tuesday and persist through Wednesday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 miles per hour at times.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures on both days will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A rapid warm-up is anticipated on Thursday, along with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 50s.

On Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with high temperatures returning to the 60s.

Later on Friday and into the first part of the weekend, another chance for rain will return to the area.

By later in the weekend and early next week, normal to above-normal temperatures are expected to make a comeback.