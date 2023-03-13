Open in App
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Scattered light showers Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GdGv_0lGJyM5L00

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 01:43

BALTIMORE --  Overcast skies persisted Sunday night with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Scattered light showers that began Sunday afternoon will continue through early Monday morning. It is not out of the question that a few snowflakes may mix in, but no winter weather issues are expected.

Expect cloudy skies with a few scattered light showers lingering in the area.

Highs will reach the low to mid-40s, making for a cool afternoon.

As the storm system departs, gusty winds from the northwest will emerge on Tuesday and persist through Wednesday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 miles per hour at times.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures on both days will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A rapid warm-up is anticipated on Thursday, along with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 50s.

On Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with high temperatures returning to the 60s.

Later on Friday and into the first part of the weekend, another chance for rain will return to the area.

By later in the weekend and early next week, normal to above-normal temperatures are expected to make a comeback.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snow is expected on Tuesday, and it may be the biggest storm of the season for some people
Boston, MA16 days ago
LIST: Schools closed, releasing early due to severe weather threat
Birmingham, AL27 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL20 hours ago
NEXT Weather: Five straight days of snowfall ahead
Le Sueur, MN7 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA4 days ago
1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions
Farmington, MN16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy