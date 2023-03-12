Open in App
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Las Vegas according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker,

3 days ago

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#29. Tofu Hut

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3920 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102-8646
#28. Arirang Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1370 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119-5264
#27. Master Kim’s Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7036 S Durango Dr Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113-2023
#26. Biwon Korean BBQ and Sushi Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2721 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102-4303
#25. Captain6

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5416 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8732
#24. Nevada Chicken Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6155 W Sahara Ave #1, Las Vegas, NV 89146
#23. Big Billy’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4115 S Grand Canyon Dr 100, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#22. Project BBQ LV

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 8 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5678
#21. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 7430 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 110 Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89123
#20. 8 ounce Korean Steak House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4545 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89102-8752
#19. Chosun Hwaro and Nara Teppan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Korean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 580, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
#18. Smoked Burgers & BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste R06A, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#17. Rollin Smoke Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147-7159
#16. Smoking Pig BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4379 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89115-0640
#15. DJK Korean BBQ & Tufu Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3943 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102-8613
#14. Magal BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4240 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102-8748
#13. Ginseng Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3765 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4320
#12. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4390 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139
#11. Mabel’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4321 W Flamingo Rd Inside the Palms, Las Vegas, NV 89103-3903
#10. Benny’s Smokin’ BBQ & Brews

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 128 Fremont St Binion’s Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5604
#9. Hobak Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5808 Spring Mountain Rd Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8709
#8. Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (388 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135-1402
#7. Big Ern’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5615
#6. Virgil’s Real BBQ – Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (925 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S The LINQ Promenade, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#5. Jessie Raes BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5611 S Valley View Blvd South Valley view, Las Vegas, NV 89118
#4. Rick’s Rollin Smoke Bbq & Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 725 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 110/220, Las Vegas, NV 89101-6749
#3. Ellis Island BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,989 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $
– Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568
#2. Rollin Smoke Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (948 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1092
#1. John Mull’s Meats & Road Kill Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3730 Thom Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130-3015
