San Diego, CA
TheDailyBeast

Eight Dead After Two Boats Crash Off Black’s Beach San Diego

3 days ago
Fastily/Wikimedia Commons

At least eight people were killed when two boats—suspected of smuggling migrants from Mexico, crashed off San Diego late Saturday. The rescue effort was hampered by fog and dark, and the death toll could rise, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. “We couldn’t get any helicopters up,” Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations explained. One of the migrants called 911 from Black’s Beach to say her boat had overturned and that there were up to 10 people in the water.

