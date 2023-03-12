Some Resident Evil 4 remake fans are already disappointed with it

Blood and thunder

The Resident Evil 4 remake demo is out now, and some horror game fans are a bit disappointed with how bloody it is. The demo sees protagonist Leon S. Kennedy shoot, kick, and grenade his way through a village of murderous farmers, but the oomph some fans hoped for just isn’t there.

“I don't [sic] get why they changed the enemy damage/gore from RE2, it was great, should have kept it in all games,” one Steam user wrote in a community thread.

Several commenters agreed that Resident Evil 2’s detailed damage system, where Leon could blast off zombie parts, was unsurpassed. They also complained about how enemies absorbed damage in more recent Resident Evil games, despite even weak zombies taking at least two headshots to kill in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The ragdoll effects are also not quite up to snuff for some players.

Some Redditers expressed similar sentiments, though others noted a key difference in the games: The parasite-possessed villagers aren’t zombies. Zombie flesh and human flesh aren’t built the same, they say, so naturally the Ganados won’t explode on impact like the citizens of Raccoon City.

Others pointed out Resident Evil 4 is gory and bloody enough on its own without using Resident Evil 2’s impact system. Leon can die in new and gruesome ways, and he deploys a veritable arsenal of weapons against his foes, some of which have their own unique and deadly effects on villagers. Some players have already discovered how to literally tear a Ganado in half, for example.

Whatever your take on Resident Evil 4 remake’s gore, the options menu has a gore setting you can slide up or down. It seemingly has little effect in the demo, though that may change when the full game launches on PC , PS5 , PS4 , Xbox One , and Xbox Series X|S on March 24, 2023.