New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Watch: Derek Carr and family introduced courtside at Pelicans game

By Jeff Nowak,

3 days ago

Derek Carr will be spending a lot more weekends across the street, but on Saturday night he and his family had a box to themselves at the Smoothie King Center.

Carr and crew were in New Orleans on Saturday as he signed his contract and was introduced as the Saints' newest quarterback. His deal will is set for 4 years and $140 million.

Post-announcement Pelicans games have become something of a tradition for the Saints. Dennis Allen also followed his post-hiring press conference with an appearance at the Blender.

“The love that we’ve received, my family, my wife, my kids," Carr said when he was interviewed courtside , "it’s been unbelievable."

The crowd erupted when Carr was shown on the screen in the first quarter, with the Pelicans trailing 17-12. Unfornunately the rest of the evening wasn't a great sales pitch for the new New Orleanians to be back in attendance anytime soon, with the Pels losing to the Thunder 110-96.

Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
