Omaha, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Warren Buffett attends Omaha Film Festival; participates in film QA

By KMTV Staff,

3 days ago
The oracle of Omaha himself was in attendance for Thursday's screening of "Who are the Marcuses?" joining the cast and crew for a Q&A.

Warren Buffett shared stories of his memories of the film’s main characters, Lottie and Howard Marcus and how he was introduced to them by his mentor Benjamin Graham. Buffett said the Marcuses didn't show off their wealth, instead choosing to spend their money where they thought it would do the best.

“Basically, they lived well they did what they wanted to do in life. They had productive lives in terms of their activities. But they didn’t live a life of look at me billionaires and dynasty building,” said Buffett. “They made sure their kids had something but not everything and they lived a long time, incidentally which is a great argument for being a capitalist.”

If you haven't had a chance to check out this year's Omaha Film Festival you still have time, screenings continue on Sunday and a full schedule can be found at omahafilmfestival.org .

