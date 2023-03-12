Open in App
New York City, NY
UPI News

13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York

By Joe Fisher,

3 days ago

March 12 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old boy in New York City allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old sister multiple times with a steak knife.

A 13-year-old boy in Jamaica, N.Y., allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old sister multiple times with a steak knife. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

The stabbing took place in the family's dining room on Saturday night at about 7 p.m., near 11th Ave. in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens. The boy told police that his sister was "bothering him" which led to him stabbing her repeatedly, according to the New York Post .

The children were reportedly home alone with their 8-year-old brother when the incident took place. Their mother was at work and their father was "away," the New York Daily News reported .

The girl suffered a collapsed lung and lacerations to her face, legs and arms and is said to be in critical but stable condition. She was transported to a hospital in Jamaica where she was treated for her injuries.

Police obtained a search warrant for the family home where they recovered the weapon. The boy was taken into custody.

He has been charged with felony assault, the New York Post reported.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

