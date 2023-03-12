Change location
Oscars winners 2023: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and all those who took home gold at Academy Awards.
By Erin Jensen and Morgan Hines, USA TODAY,3 days ago
Everybody loves “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and the film won big at the Oscars .
The multiverse-hopping sensation, beloved by fans as a showcase for Michelle Yeoh and her hot dog fingers , headed into the night as the front-runner with 11 nominations, including best director, which the Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert) clinched, and four acting nods (Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan , Jamie Lee Curtis all won, with Curtis beating out her castmate Stephanie Hsu ). The movie ended the night with seven wins, including the coveted title of best picture.
Here's how the show played out when the 95th Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theatre Sunday in Hollywood with host Jimmy Kimmel .
Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as first Asian star to win best actress
Who took home honors? Check out the list of Oscar winners (in bold).
Full list of the 2023 Oscar winners:
Best picture
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Triangle of Sadness”
“Women Talking”
Best actress
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best actor
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best director
Todd Field, “Tár”
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Best film editing
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Elvis"
WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
“Tár”
"Top Gun Maverick"
Best original song
“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
Best sound
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
"The Batman”
“Elvis”
WINNER: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best adapted screenplay
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Living”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
WINNER: “Women Talking”
Best original screenplay
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Triangle of Sadness”
Best visual effects
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
WINNER: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Best original score
WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Best production design
WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Babylon"
"Elvis"
"The Fabelmans"
Best animated short
WINNER: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
“The Flying Sailor”
“Ice Merchants”
“My Year of Dicks”
"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it”
Best documentary short
WINNER: "The Elephant Whisperers"
"Haulout"
"How Do You Measure a Year?"
"The Martha Mitchell Effect"
"Stranger at the Gate"
Best international film
WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
“Close” (Belgium)
“EO” (Poland)
“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)
Best costume design
"Babylon"
WINNER: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Elvis"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
Best makeup and hairstyling
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"The Batman"
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Elvis"
WINNER: "The Whale"
Best cinematography
WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
“Elvis”
“Empire of Light”
“Tár”
Live action short
WINNER: “An Irish Goodbye”
“Ivalu”
“Le Pupille”
“Night Ride”
“The Red Suitcase”
Best documentary feature
“All That Breathes"
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
WINNER: “Navalny”
Best animated film
WINNER: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“The Sea Beast”
“Turning Red”
Contributing: Kim Willis
