Oscars winners 2023: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and all those who took home gold at Academy Awards.

Everybody loves “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and the film won big at the Oscars .

The multiverse-hopping sensation, beloved by fans as a showcase for Michelle Yeoh and her hot dog fingers , headed into the night as the front-runner with 11 nominations, including best director, which the Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert) clinched, and four acting nods (Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan , Jamie Lee Curtis all won, with Curtis beating out her castmate Stephanie Hsu ). The movie ended the night with seven wins, including the coveted title of best picture.

Here's how the show played out when the 95th Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theatre Sunday in Hollywood with host Jimmy Kimmel .

Oscars best-dressed: Jaw-dropping looks from Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as first Asian star to win best actress

Who took home honors? Check out the list of Oscar winners (in bold).

Full list of the 2023 Oscar winners:

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best actress

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best actress. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jamie Lee Curtis hugs her husband, Christopher Guest, before accepting her Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actor

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor Ke Huy Quan won the award for best actor in a supporting role. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director

Todd Field, “Tár”

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best film editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

“Tár”

"Top Gun Maverick"

Best original song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Dancers perform best original song winner "Naatu Naatu." Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Best sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

"The Batman”

“Elvis”

WINNER: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best adapted screenplay

Sarah Polley picked up the award for best adapted screenplay for "Women Talking." Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

WINNER: “Women Talking”

Best original screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Elizabeth Banks, director of "Cocaine Bear," praises visual effects while presenting the Oscar alongside a person in a bear suit. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Best visual effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

WINNER: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best original score

WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best production design

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Best animated short

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, winners of the Best Animated Short Film award for "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

WINNER: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it”

Best documentary short

WINNER: "The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Best international film

WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter poses with her Oscar for best costume design award for her creations for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

"Babylon"

WINNER: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

WINNER: "The Whale"

Best cinematography

WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Live action short

Riz Ahmed, left, and Questlove present the award for best live action short. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

WINNER: “An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best documentary feature

“All That Breathes"

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

WINNER: “Navalny”

Best animated film

WINNER: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Contributing: Kim Willis

Everything Oscars all at once:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oscars winners 2023: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and all those who took home gold at Academy Awards.