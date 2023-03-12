Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Las Cruces, according to authorities.

New Mexico State Police said 17-year-old Benjamin Archuleta was wounded by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 25 and pronounced dead at a hospital March 3.

The vehicle’s driver and a passenger who is the suspected shooter were later arrested and their names were being withheld because they’re juveniles, police said.

Police said the two teens are facing charges of first-degree murder, shooting from at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Archuleta was enrolled at Las Cruces High School but had dropped out before the shooting occurred.