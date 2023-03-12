Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

3-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

By Alicia Patton,

3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 3-year-old is reported to be in “very critical condition” after he was found unresponsive at an indoor pool of a Nashville hotel on Friday evening.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 3-year-old boy from Illinois, went swimming with his 5-year-old brother at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Officials say the boys were accompanied by their mom’s adult female friend while the mother took a nap.

The preliminary investigation shows the woman left the pool area for an unknown amount of time and the 3-year-old was found unresponsive when she returned.

Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Youth Services detectives are leading the continuing investigation, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Mother speaks out after 3-year-old toddler found unresponsive in pool
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro police searching for man wanted for deadly shooting
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police searching for suspect following deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Murfreesboro, TN22 hours ago
Victim’s boyfriend linked to deadly Murfreesboro shooting after standoff in Hendersonville
Murfreesboro, TN1 hour ago
Suspect Wanted after Man Shot During Road Rage Incident in Dickson County
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Man wanted in East Nashville murder, police say
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Possible link between Murfreesboro murder, Hendersonville barricaded person under investigation
Murfreesboro, TN4 hours ago
UPDATE: Teen Reported as Missing in Murfreesboro Safely Located in West Tennessee
Murfreesboro, TN23 hours ago
Lischey Avenue Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
West Nashville neighbors speak out about hearing constant gunshots
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Three charged after crack, weed and fentanyl found in stolen Toyota Camry in Midtown
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Deputy injured while serving warrant to MNPS Director of Visual and Performing Arts
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Police on Scene of Armed Person Barricaded Inside Hendersonville Home
Hendersonville, TN23 hours ago
Man charged after drive-by shooting at ex-wife’s home
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man robbed at gunpoint in Nashville while holding baby, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kyle Chrisley arrested on assault charge in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN17 hours ago
Woman found dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Murfreesboro, TN21 hours ago
Attorney explains self-defense rights following road-rage shooting in Hermitage
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro Nashville schools employee arrested after high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
1 of 3 escaped teens from West Tennessee youth detention center found in Nashville
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Skull found in DeKalb County believed to be linked to missing man
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New cell lot at BNA officially open
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy