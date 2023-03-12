3-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 3-year-old is reported to be in “very critical condition” after he was found unresponsive at an indoor pool of a Nashville hotel on Friday evening.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 3-year-old boy from Illinois, went swimming with his 5-year-old brother at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive.
Officials say the boys were accompanied by their mom’s adult female friend while the mother took a nap.
The preliminary investigation shows the woman left the pool area for an unknown amount of time and the 3-year-old was found unresponsive when she returned.
Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Youth Services detectives are leading the continuing investigation, according to Metro police.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
