Welcome Home: Deer Waters

By TownLift // Julie Snyder, INHABIT Park City Summit Sotheby's,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EEKn_0lGJk21800

HIDEOUT, Utah — Award-winning home builder, Holmes Homes, has a new development by the name of Deer Waters . Boasting stunning views of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Mayflower runs at Deer Valley Resort, this development is located in Hideout, Utah, and is only minutes from the iconic Park City mountain lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUMmf_0lGJk21800

The approach to this neighborhood is truly breathtaking. The sun bounces off the sparkling blue water of the Jordanelle and is surrounded by towering, picturesque mountains – a humbling sight unlike any other. Recently completed and move-in ready, 11742 N Shoreline Drive does a remarkable job of capturing the beauty of these views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyLq9_0lGJk21800

The townhome’s design is best described as organic mountain modern, as it looks like the designer pulled inspiration from minimalism, mid-century modern, and boho design styles. The subtle layers of organic elements throughout the home combine perfectly with a backdrop of modern luxury fixtures , creating that effortless and cozy yet sophisticated home style ready to be made into your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doqcY_0lGJk21800

Boasting three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 2,807 square feet on three levels, this home comes highly appointed with contemporary finishes, custom tile, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, designer light fixtures, and smart home capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKVkn_0lGJk21800

The master suite is located on the main level, along with the open-concept living area that is flooded with natural light and provides ample space for entertaining and relaxation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnbiY_0lGJk21800

Residents of Deer Waters can enjoy walking to Jordanelle State Park hiking/biking trails, while skiing, golf, and water sports are all within 2-5 minutes from the development. The upcoming Jordanelle Parkway will also link residents straight to the new Mayflower Resort for skiing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHOy2_0lGJk21800

Julie Snyder is an experienced real estate professional who serves as a lifestyle resource for clients looking to buy or sell in the Park City area, offering luxury real estate services backed by the power of a global brand. The founder of Inhabit Park City and a sales agent at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, Julie aims to understand her client’s needs and lifestyles before pairing them with carefully curated options that fulfill their criteria and wishes. Julie describes herself as honest, analytical, and passionate. Julie navigates Utah’s competitive real estate market easily by utilizing market data, strong negotiation skills, and effective communication. She views herself as a relocation specialist and proudly shares her deep local knowledge of the area’s schools, neighborhoods, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374KoN_0lGJk21800


