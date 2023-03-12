Stars party at ‘Godfather’ house, Sunset Tower before Oscars 2023

It was an offer they couldn’t refuse when stars partied Friday night in advance of the Oscars at a series of starry Hollywood agency and fashion bashes.

WME’s annual party was held at a surprise location: William Randolph Hearst’s Beverly Hills mansion, better known as “The Godfather” house.

The sprawling 1920s compound was where the infamous scene was filmed in which a Hollywood exec wakes up with a horse head in his bed. The home reportedly sold in 2021 for $63.1 million at auction.

For WME’s party, the 18-bedroom estate was transformed into a moody, multilevel party palace with rooms featuring a tiki bar (complete with sand), a disco, a jazz band and more.

There were also foodie outposts by LA hotspots such as Slab Barbecue and The Nice Guy.

Adam Sandler was seen chatting with Travis Kelce about his recent “SNL” hosting gig , spies said, and guests also included Leonardo DiCaprio, Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Robert Pattinson, Baz Luhrmann, Kristen Stewart, Orlando Bloom, Larry David, Tobey Maguire and designer Jeremy Scott.

Larry David, Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal and Orlando Bloom hit WME’s bash. Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Baz Luhrmann greets his “Elvis” star Austin Butler at WME’s party. Angela Pham/BFA.com

Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, and Sandra Bullock attend The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA

VIPs circulating also included producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, former Google exec Eric Schmidt, sportscasting legend Al Michaels, Universal Pictures head Donna Langley and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel worked the rooms with his fashion designer wife Sarah Staudinger.

Also greeting guests were WME co-chairs and party hosts Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead.

In other pre-Oscars parties, CAA selected tried-and-true celeb fave the Sunset Tower for its bash — where guests included DiCaprio, Cate Blan­chett, Brendan Fraser, James Cameron, Colin Farrell, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Vin Diesel, Sandra Bullock, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

Florence Pugh sparkles at CAA’s pre-Oscars party. Getty Images for CAA

Elton John and David Furnish attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023. Getty Images for CAA

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were spotted at agency parties on Friday night. Getty Images for CAA

For the fashion crowd, W Magazine hosted a private dinner with Saint Laurent where guests included Zoë Kravitz and her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz.

Chanel hosted a swanky dinner on Saturday night.