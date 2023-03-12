Stars party at ‘Godfather’ house, Sunset Tower before Oscars 2023

For WME’s party, the 18-bedroom estate was transformed into a moody, multilevel party palace with rooms featuring a tiki bar (complete with sand), a disco, a jazz band and more.
There were also foodie outposts by LA hotspots such as Slab Barbecue and The Nice Guy.
Adam Sandler was seen chatting with Travis Kelce about his recent “SNL” hosting gig , spies said, and guests also included Leonardo DiCaprio, Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Robert Pattinson, Baz Luhrmann, Kristen Stewart, Orlando Bloom, Larry David, Tobey Maguire and designer Jeremy Scott.
VIPs circulating also included producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, former Google exec Eric Schmidt, sportscasting legend Al Michaels, Universal Pictures head Donna Langley and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch.
Also greeting guests were WME co-chairs and party hosts Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead.
In other pre-Oscars parties, CAA selected tried-and-true celeb fave the Sunset Tower for its bash — where guests included DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, James Cameron, Colin Farrell, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Vin Diesel, Sandra Bullock, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Lady Gaga.
For the fashion crowd, W Magazine hosted a private dinner with Saint Laurent where guests included Zoë Kravitz and her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz.
