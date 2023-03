live5news.com

‘Turn and Test’: Red Cross advises not just turning the clocks for daylight saving By Bryce JacquotDylan Leatherwood, 3 days ago

By Bryce JacquotDylan Leatherwood, 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While daylight saving time might make you groggy, the American Red Cross of South Carolina reminds you not just to turn ...