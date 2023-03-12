Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Dispute leads to shooting at Denver metro sports bar, one critically injured

By Samantha Jarpe,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrOzP_0lGJiSZ700

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were injured after a dispute led to a shooting at Ugly Dog Sports Cafe late Saturday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. and began as a dispute between the suspect, who was a patron, and the staff.

One of the victims was a staff member, while the other was not.

ACSO told FOX31 the victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, and the other was shot in the upper body and was in critical condition.

Woman shot after road rage incident with stolen vehicle, Aurora PD says

No one is in custody, and an investigation was ongoing.

The suspect was described as a Black or Hispanic man wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 303-288-1535.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Watch: Video shows pharmacy robbery near Denver
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Monday night Denver shooting turns deadly
Denver, CO1 day ago
DPD officer taken into custody on felony theft charges
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Homicide suspect apprehended after crash in Wheat Ridge
Wheat Ridge, CO21 hours ago
Bandit wanted for allegedly robbing 5 metro banks
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Video: Armed suspects rob Aurora pharmacy
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO1 day ago
Mother and daughter scammed during home purchase
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Aurora to bring back police chases in certain circumstances
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Denver officer arrested, accused of stealing more than $8K from private employer
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Driver plows into Wheat Ridge shop with business owner inside
Wheat Ridge, CO14 hours ago
Family of slain teen speaks out after violent weekend in Denver metro
Denver, CO1 day ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO2 days ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Witness didn't see what started dispute between cyclist, driver but saw how it ended – with gunfire
Denver, CO1 day ago
Juvenile arrested after 2 teens injured in hit-and-run crash near Northfield HS
Denver, CO1 day ago
3 men shot in Aurora after alleged dispute over possibly stolen car
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Man shot, man arrested in shooting in southwest Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
"Truly lucky:" Suspected car thief only one injured after Arvada crash
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Suspect found guilty in Denver shooting
Denver, CO2 days ago
Two arrests in fatal shooting in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood
Denver, CO3 days ago
Bullet hits Colorado senator's window in Aurora, shattering 'faith in my security'
Aurora, CO22 hours ago
7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro
Denver, CO3 days ago
Nederland adjusting to life without a police department
Nederland, CO14 hours ago
Car crashes into Wheat Ridge business
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Quadruple homicide suspect extradited to Colorado
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Some violent crime in Aurora on downward trend in 2023, despite violent weekend
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Students hurt in hit-and-run near high school
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy