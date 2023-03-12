Dispute leads to shooting at Denver metro sports bar, one critically injured

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were injured after a dispute led to a shooting at Ugly Dog Sports Cafe late Saturday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. and began as a dispute between the suspect, who was a patron, and the staff.

One of the victims was a staff member, while the other was not.

ACSO told FOX31 the victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, and the other was shot in the upper body and was in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and an investigation was ongoing.

The suspect was described as a Black or Hispanic man wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 303-288-1535.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.