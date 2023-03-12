A Quiet Place Prequel Confirms Part II Star is Returning

A Quiet Place: Day One went into production at the beginning of the year and the prequel film is scheduled to hit theaters next year. The movie is being helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski , which means it's the first film of the franchise to be directed by someone other than John Krasinski. However, there will be some familiar faces in the upcoming film. The movie is set to star Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 's Lupita Nyong'o , Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn , and Hereditary 's Alex Wolff . A new photo shared by Nyong'o on Instagram confirms an actor from A Quiet Place Part II will also be appearing in the film. It looks like the new movie will feature the return of Djimon Hounsou , who played "Man on Island" in the horror sequel.

"See y?o?u? us in exactly 1 year! #AQuietPlace #DayOne Mar.08.2024," Nyong'o captioned a photo of her and her co-stars. You can check out the post below:

"Well, I can just say to you that we can forget about the 'man on the island' part," Hounsou previously explained to The Knockturnal when asked about A Quiet Place Part II . "Forget about the equation of the island. You know, he's just a man who desperately needed to save his family and himself. He's trying to cope with the new environment, the new setting, the lack of community with people. I think the threat is not even so much the creature, I think the sound is actually the creature and the fear of having to not make any sound."

Is A Quiet Place 3 Happening?

A Quiet Place: Day One is just one of the upcoming movies in the horror franchise. A fourth film that follows the events of A Quiet Place: Part II is also in development and will be the third one directed by Krasinski. Day One is set for release in 2024, with A Quiet Place 3 set for 2025. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are producing A Quiet Place: Day One through their Platinum Dunes imprint, with Krasinski's Sunday Night banner co-producing, and his producing partner Allyson Seeger acting as executive producer of the prequel.

The film will presumably tackle the larger story of humanity beginning to fight back against the aliens after Part II saw Regan (Millicent Simmonds) teaching people how to weaponize the high-pitch frequency discovered through her hearing aids, which can stun the aliens and leave their weak point exposed for the kill.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

