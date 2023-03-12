Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Mark Wahlberg returns to Boston to meet with fans, promote tequila

By Natalie Gale,

3 days ago

The actor signed autographs and took photos at Loco Taqueria in South Boston and Total Wines & Spirits in Dorchester, promoting his Flecha Azul Tequila brand.

Mark Wahlberg returned to the area Saturday, signing autographs and posing for photos while promoting Flecha Azul Tequila, a brand in which he became a primary investor in 2022.

The Boston-born actor signed bottles of Flecha Azul at Total Wines & More at South Bay, in his home neighborhood of Dorchester. The bottles sold for $45.

He started signing autographs and taking photos just before 2 p.m. The event lasted about 30 minutes.

After Total Wines, Wahlberg made a surprise appearance at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar in South Boston around 3 p.m., greeting fans, chatting with the restaurant owner Mike Shaw and manager Will Filaro, and taking selfies with Loco staff.

The 51-year-old actor started his showbiz career as the leading man of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, rising to fame in the ‘90s and 2000s as an actor in blockbusters like “The Perfect Storm,” “Planet of the Apes,” “The Departed,” “The Fighter,” “The Other Guys,” and “Ted.”

Wahlberg told the Hollywood Reporter that his decision to invest in Flecha Azul Tequila came after he met and bonded with the brands’ co-owners Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer.

“We’re into golfing, and family and our faith and being self-made guys,” Wahlberg told the Hollywood Reporter. “So many things in common, it was a natural fit for us to partner up.”

Flecha Azul Tequila is crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, with a process they say honors their Mexican heritage. Their agave grows on the side of a volcano in Tequila, Jalisco, an area known for some of the world’s best blue agave.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Boston fires police sergeant, officer who pushed back on Mayor Wu’s vaccine requirement
Boston, MA1 day ago
Vanderbilt mansion in Berkshires sells for $8 million
Lenox, MA1 day ago
Police: Cape man charged in car theft also tried to rob bank inside Boston Stop & Shop
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Have you seen them? 3 men added to Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives list
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love
Westborough, MA39 minutes ago
DA: Intruder slashed Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch
Boston, MA1 hour ago
23 photos of celebs on the ‘red’ carpet at the 2023 Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
What’s the oldest Irish pub in Boston?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Report: Corey Kluber will be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter
Boston, MA3 hours ago
There’s a shortage of behavioral health care workers. Here’s how Boston aims to help.
Boston, MA42 minutes ago
Patriots reportedly trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Vermont city named one of the 14 ‘most underrated’ travel destinations in the world
Burlington, VT42 minutes ago
Oops: Mass. district apologizes for holding school after city gets 9 inches of snow
Haverhill, MA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy