Mark Wahlberg returns to Boston to meet with fans, promote tequila

The 51-year-old actor started his showbiz career as the leading man of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, rising to fame in the ‘90s and 2000s as an actor in blockbusters like “The Perfect Storm,” “Planet of the Apes,” “The Departed,” “The Fighter,” “The Other Guys,” and “Ted.”
Wahlberg told the Hollywood Reporter that his decision to invest in Flecha Azul Tequila came after he met and bonded with the brands’ co-owners Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer.
“We’re into golfing, and family and our faith and being self-made guys,” Wahlberg told the Hollywood Reporter. “So many things in common, it was a natural fit for us to partner up.”
