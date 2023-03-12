Open in App
Tampa, FL
Report: Bucs expected to target QB Baker Mayfield in free agency

By Luke Easterling,

3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield in free agency, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the Bucs will be looking for some experienced competition for third-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

Veteran Blaine Gabbert, who served as Brady’s backup in Tampa Bay for the last three seasons, is an unrestricted free agent, and unlikely to return following the Bucs’ overhaul of the offensive coaching staff this offseason.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout his NFL career so far. He’ll be 28 years old at the start of the 2023 season, with still plenty of upside, and would likely come cheap.

