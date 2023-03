Fightful

WWE SmackDown Records A Decrease In Preliminary Viewership, Uptick In Demo Rating On 3/10/23 By Robert DeFelice, 3 days ago

By Robert DeFelice, 3 days ago

The preliminary viewership numbers are in for the March 10 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on March 12 that WWE SmackDown on March 10 ...