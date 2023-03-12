Open in App
Eugene, MO
IN CUSTODY: Miller County man wanted for arson

By Jessica Hammer,

3 days ago

UPDATE 4:21 p.m. — According to a social media post from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department has taken Ekstam into custody.

Ekstam was located at a residence in Eugene, Mo.

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. — Deputies in Miller County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for arson who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a Facebook post from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Ekstam, Jr., 26, has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to an arson investigation. Police say the fire happened March 10.

Police say Ekstam has made homicidal and suicidal threats and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Ekstam’s whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at 573-369-2341.

