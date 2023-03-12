Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
showmeprogress.com

A symbiotic relationship – as Eric Schmitt (r) posts stupid shit on social media, we’ll continue to mock him here

By Michael Bersin,

3 days ago
Democrats attacked journalist @mtaibbi for reporting on the government colluding with powerful interests to suppress speech. tHrEaTs To DeMoCrAcY. Apparently, yes, he’s still in junior...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Everyone in Missouri Should Visit this Epic Flea Market at least Once
Rutledge, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents outraged after their children say they were forced to undress in front one another
Searcy, AR5 days ago
Nurse who stole fentanyl from Mercy Hospital sentenced to probation
Cape Girardeau, MO5 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL21 hours ago
Large number of teachers absent at Ferguson-Florissant high school
Florissant, MO4 days ago
Dog abandoned at Burger King with note saying ‘I’m a good boy’
Monee, IL8 days ago
Rockwood parents concerned after student with special needs cut from cheerleading squad
Fenton, MO4 days ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy