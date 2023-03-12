Change location
See more from this location?
Missouri State
showmeprogress.com
A symbiotic relationship – as Eric Schmitt (r) posts stupid shit on social media, we’ll continue to mock him here
By Michael Bersin,3 days ago
By Michael Bersin,3 days ago
Democrats attacked journalist @mtaibbi for reporting on the government colluding with powerful interests to suppress speech. tHrEaTs To DeMoCrAcY. Apparently, yes, he’s still in junior...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0