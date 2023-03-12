Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Runners brave cold, snowy conditions for 4 miler

By Carlos Mathis,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WxWU_0lGJUaWx00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Runners came out in full force to University of Dayton Arena for a morning activity.

An annual race returned to UD Arena on Sunday. Along with the returning Big Hoopla race, cold temperatures and snowy conditions made its way back into the Miami Valley overnight just in time to greet the active runners.

WATCH: UD Flyer Pep Band makes appearance on ‘Today’ show

The process for runners to get registered on the day of the race began with signups, which began at 7:30 a.m.

Participants began the race at 9 a.m. close to the Dayton Flyers Softball Stadium. On the course of the path of running, attendees were said to be able to see the skyline, Carillon Park and other items of interest.

Big Hoopla Fun: Running and educational activities

The Big Hoopla 4 Miler was scheduled to end around the Dayton Flyers Softball Stadium too.

Prizes of $25 to $100 were said to be given to the winners of the race, following the race concluding. Everyone in attendance was able to receive a free photograph of the race, a tee shirt, medal, and lots of food.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Weekend events around the Miami Valley: March 16-19
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
Warmer temperatures have impact on allergy season
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Professional bull riding jumps into Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Visitors Bureau, community welcome First Four teams to Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Ticket sales to begin for Dayton Dragons 2023 season
Dayton, OH1 day ago
7 Ohio cities named among most obese in the country; Miami Valley among top 50
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
UD Arena partners with AES Ohio to power games
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Green Day tribute band to perform in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Whitewater Park project moves forward in West Carrollton
West Carrollton, OH19 hours ago
Training exercise to cause delays, alarms near Air Force museum
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Dayton commissioners to vote on settlement after 2019 water main break
Dayton, OH34 minutes ago
Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County
Huber Heights, OH21 hours ago
Party Time: RTA to change routes for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Lane reopens following I-75 NB crash
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Redhawks headed to Dayton, Ohio for 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Where To Find Great Pies in Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Remarkable Women of Dayton: Synthia Copher cares for her family, community
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Xenia garage fire spreads to home
Xenia, OH1 day ago
Why Men’s March Madness Always Begins in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
AC Hotel Dayton officially open for business
Dayton, OH2 days ago
UD men’s hoops declines NIT, any post-season tournaments
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Dayton all-girls school announces switch to co-ed
Dayton, OH21 hours ago
Spring Cleaning! City of Springfield holds citywide Community Clean-Up Day
Springfield, OH22 hours ago
Popular Eatery Named Ohio's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
At least 1 dead following Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy