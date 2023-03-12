Convictions may not be the end of corruption case

COLUMBUS — With Ohio public corruption again making national headlines because of the racketeering convictions of two high-profile Republicans, are lawmakers any closer to forcing public disclosure of “dark money” that influences political campaigns and ballot fights?

The federal government has now convicted four of the “bribees,” but what about the “bribers” and other alleged conspirators in the scheme?

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges were convicted in federal court in Cincinnati on Thursday of a single count each of racketeering conspiracy for a bribery and money laundering scheme stretching from 2016 to 2020.

Nearly all the $61 million of the secret money that greased the skids for House campaigns and passage of a $1.3 billion nuclear plant bailout came from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. and subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions.

“One of the things clear to me is our elected officials have been benefiting from dark money, secret money, since [the U.S. Supreme Court ruling] Citizens United ,” said Catherine Turcer, executive director of government watchdog Common Cause Ohio. “It's hard to give up political tools ..., and yet the Householder enterprise highlights why dark money, secret money, is a problem.

“It will be hard to act,” she said. “Clearly, there has not been a change of Ohio campaign finance law in years, and we know elected officials like it the way it is. But the Householder conviction and the trial should be a wake-up call.”

David DeVillers was the U.S. Attorney when the indictments were handed down in July, 2020. He was later replaced by President Biden but has continued to follow the case closely. Mr. DeVillers said it will take about 90 days before Householder and Borges are sentenced. They could receive as much as 20 years, but that will be up to U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black.

“In this particular case, I would expect to see Judge Black give different sentences to Borges and Householder for a couple of reasons, the first being that Householder held a position of public trust,” he said.

Though Householder could try to influence his sentence by helping the prosecution with other possible cases down the road, Mr. DeVillers questioned his value as a witness.

“Householder took the stand and swore there was no enterprise,” he said. “He's sort of damaged goods. As a prosecutor, I wouldn't want to use that. Now Borges may be in the same realm because of some of the public statements he made.”

Both are expected to appeal their convictions.

Like current U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker, Mr. DeVillers would not say whether he thinks additional indictments are likely.

Given the convictions, Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, on Friday asked Franklin County Common Pleas Court to allow the state's lawsuit against FirstEnergy, FES's post-bankruptcy successor Energy Harbor, and their executives to proceed to recover assets.

He argued that time is of the essence given this week's announcement that Energy Harbor and its nuclear plants are being sold to Texas-based Vistra Corp. for $3.4 billion.

“Energy Harbor has been sold and should not be allowed additional time to create corporate layers to hide the underlying conduct at issue here,” Mr. Yost's motion reads.

FirstEnergy admitted to its role as the briber and paid a $230 million fine as part of a deferred-prosecution agreement, but no decision-maker with or formerly with the company has been charged.

The company has said that it bribed Sam Randazzo to the tune of $4.3 million just before Gov. Mike DeWine appointed him chairman of the powerful Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Mr. Randazzo resigned from his post, but he has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

There are also PUCO probes still pending that had been placed on hold at the request of the U.S. Attorney's office.

Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township) has introduced a package of ethics reforms that, among other things, would make it easier to see who's paying lobbyists and require candidates seeking PUCO appointments to disclose more information.

But the pending bill does not deal with telling the public what corporations like FirstEnergy have poured into largely anonymous entities that routinely pay for ads to help or hurt candidates and ballot issues.

“I'm open to discussion on how the bill can be improved,” Mr. Merrin said. “We need ethics reform and more sunlight to help deter future wrongdoing.”

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose joined lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in calling for shining the light on dark money after the indictments came down in 2020, but that language has not been included in specific election reform legislation that he has promoted since. House Democrats later included it as part of an anti-corruption package that has gone nowhere.

“The secretary has always been for sunshine, transparency, and disclosure in campaign finance, but we have not weighed in on this particular bill,” LaRose spokesman Rob Nichols said.

In addition to Thursday's two convictions, two other conspirators — political strategist Jeff Longstreth and FES lobbyist Juan Cespedes — pleaded guilty, testified for the prosecution, and hope to get sentences in exchange that have them serving anywhere from zero to six months in prison.