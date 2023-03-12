Central Avenue bridge replacement slated to start

Replacement of Central Avenue’s bridge over the Ottawa River near Wildwood Preserve Metropark, delayed from a previously scheduled start date last month, is now expected to begin early Monday morning.

Starting at 4 a.m., a state contractor will close Central — part of State Rt. 120 — to through traffic between Corey and Reynolds roads.

The project is expected to run through August. The Ohio Department of Transportation said it had no option to maintain traffic on Central because the old bridge’s design does not allow it to be torn down one half at a time.

The posted detour will use Secor Road, I-475, and Central. Corey offers a shorter route on the east side of the closed bridge, but it’s not legal for larger commercial vehicles. Expect some delays on Corey near I-475 because of detouring traffic queuing to turn left onto the freeway.

Another project that was supposed to start this week has been postponed until next week. Beginning March 20, nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings are planned at Airport Highway and Byrne Road for waterline and drainage work ahead of an intersection reconstruction project.

Travel between areas north of The Shops at Fallen Timbers and the Anthony Wayne Trail — or McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital — will be complicated for about a week starting Wednesday, meanwhile, by work associated with the reconstruction and widening of I-475/U.S. 23.

Starting Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said, Monclova Road will be closed at varying times during daylight hours while the bridge carrying the freeway’s northbound lanes overhead is dismantled for replacement.

This work will take about six working days to complete and Monclova closings “will generally occur between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.”

Commuters who use Monclova should thus consider detouring via Jerome Road, Technology Drive, and Maumee-Western Road (U.S. 20A) to reach downtown Maumee or approach the area using U.S. 24.

The Anthony Wayne Trail has become a roadway worth avoiding, too, with the resumption last week of Toledo’s reconstruction project between Glendale Avenue and the Maumee border and the ramp-up of a Maumee project to rehabilitate it through that city.

Traffic is single-lane both ways in the Toledo work zone, and lane closings are likely to pop up soon in Maumee, where some full closings were scheduled at night last week for project preparations.

• I-75: Reduced to two lanes each way between Wales and the Anthony Wayne Trail for reconstruction and replacement of the DiSalle Bridge.

• I-475/U.S. 23: No shoulders and traffic is shifted between U.S. 24 (Exit 4) and Angola Road for reconstruction and widening. The ramp from westbound U.S. 24 to northbound I-475/U.S. 23 is closed long-term, with a detour posted using other ramps in the interchange.

• State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Reduced to one lane each way between Glendale and the Ohio Turnpike (Toledo-Maumee border) for reconstruction.

• State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Varying lane closings possible in Maumee for a reconstruction project.

• I-75 (Mich.): Northbound left lane closed from Exit 5 (Erie) to Exit 9 (LaSalle); additional lane closings planned for upcoming reconstruction project.

• Secor Road: Closed to through traffic between Bancroft and Dorr for replacement of a bridge over the Ottawa River. Use Douglas Road instead.

• State Rt. 120 (Central): Closed starting 4 a.m. Monday between Reynolds (U.S. 20) and Corey for replacement of a bridge over the Ottawa River. A posted detour will use Central, I-475 and Secor.

• State Rt. 25: Northbound lanes are closed between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6 in Wood County for reconstruction. A single lane is maintained southbound for local access.