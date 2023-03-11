Open in App
Lincoln, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Postseason Basketball, Baseball Rolling, Luke Mullin

By Cole Stukenholtz,Matt McMaster,

3 days ago

Nebraska could see both men’s and women’s hoops with postseason selections Sunday

Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMastser look at postseason possibilities for the Husker men and women's basketball teams, talk Husker baseball, and chat with Luke Mullin of the Lincoln Journal Star.

You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.

