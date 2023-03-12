Open in App
Culpeper, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT This Week: Detour around Madison’s Thoroughfare Road pipe replacement

By Staff Report,

5 days ago
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website .

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Driversshould use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Pipe replacement. Expect total lane closures between Route 631 (Leon Road) and Route 632 (Beahm Town Road), daily. Drivers should follow detour signs.

Rappahannock County

VDOT has no planned projects this week in Rappahannock County.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook .

