Casemiro suspension: How many matches Man United star will miss after red card vs Southampton?

It feels like only yesterday Casemiro made headlines for picking up the first straight red card of his career.

Last month the Brazilian was given his marching orders for violent conduct in the win over Crystal Palace that led to concerns he'd miss their Europa League playoff against Barcelona.

Just 36 days later, Erik ten Hag is again facing the prospect of being without his star midfielder for the next few weeks after his sending off against Southampton on March 12.

During the first half of their match, Casemiro came sliding in on Carlos Alcaraz with his boot very high up the forward's leg. Having initially been shown a yellow card, a VAR review saw the booking overturned and referee Anthony Taylor upgraded his initial decision to a red.

The Sporting News takes a look at what that means for the former Real Madrid man.

How many matches will Casemiro miss for Man Utd?

Normally, a straight red card during a Premier League match would result in the player missing three matches.

However, due to this being Casemiro's second straight red card of the season it means he will now miss the next FOUR matches.

However, not all will come in Premier League action. His suspension begins instead with United's FA Cup quarterfinal meeting with Fulham on March 19, and ends with their Premier League clash against Everton on April 8.

Casemiro will also be suspended for league matches against Newcastle (April 2) and Brentford (April 5).

However, the Brazilian will be able to play in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Real Betis on March 16, as suspensions in league play do not count towards European competition.

It means Casemiro's next league match will be when United travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on April 15.

Casemiro career red cards

While Casemiro is the first player to receive two red cards in a single Premier League season for Manchester United since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14, his red card record over his entire career is actually pretty good.

In 336 games for Real Madrid over a seven-year period, the 31-year-old was sent off just twice. Neither were straight red cards, as both times he was given his marching orders on the heels of a second yellow offence.

Yet for United in just 37 matches he's received two straight red cards, the first two of his entire club career.