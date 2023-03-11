Nebraska Tops Illinois State in Series Opener

Huskers’ home run streak reaches 12 games in 8-3 victory

Nebraska baseball remains undefeated at home.

The Huskers posted an 8-3 victory Friday over Illinois State. NU is now 8-4-1 on the season.

Emmett Olson earned his second win of the year, going 6.0 innings and giving up two runs on four hits.

Brice Matthews went 3-for-4, including a home run. Matthews has reached base in 16 consecutive games.

Matthews’ homer extends Nebraska's home run streak to 12 games, the longest streak since the 1988 team homered in 21 consecutive games.

The Huskers and Redbirds will meet for game two of the series Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.

